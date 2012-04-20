FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cash rates inch up; some relief on liquidity seen
#Financials
April 20, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Cash rates inch up; some relief on liquidity seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money
rate rose marginally on Friday, though sentiment improved
somewhat after liquidity conditions eased sharply.	
    Repo borrowings on Friday dropped to 688.1 billion rupees
from 1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday, closer to the central
bank's comfort zone. 	
    The three-day call rates ended at 8.30/40 percent
from Thursday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent.	
    However, that is still above the repo rate of 8.00 percent,
despite this week's aggressive rate cut from the Reserve Bank of
India, and traders said there would need to be more signs of
easing liquidity before any significant falls.	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 was unchanged at Thursday's close of 9.25
percent.	
    Volume in the call money market was 281.12 billion rupees, 	
compared with 282.12 billion rupees on Thursday, while the 	
weighted average rate was 8.29 percent versus 8.25 percent
previously.      	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market fell sharply to 214.27 billion rupees
versus 491.15 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at
7.54 percent, lower than 7.98 percent.      	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 245.82 billion 	
rupees from 134.86 billion rupees, with the weighted average   	
rate at 7.96 percent from 7.98 percent.    	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

