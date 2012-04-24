FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rates edge higher as cash position tightens
April 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Indian cash rates edge higher as cash position tightens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money
rate rose on Monday, as liquidity conditions remain severely
strained in the banking system.	
    Repo borrowings on Tuesday rose to 1.11 trillion rupees from
942.50 billion rupees on Monday, nearly twice the central bank's
comfort zone. 	
    The one-day call rates ended at 8.35/40 percent
from last close of 8.30/8.35 percent, and above the repo rate of
8.00 percent	
    Meanwhile, the yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 rose to 9.45 percent from 9.40 percent,
reflecting the higher cost of funding available for banks in the
shorter tenure.	
    Rates on three month commercial paper were at
9.93 percent on Tuesday, higher than 9.79 percent.	
    A sharp fall in rates for commercial paper is leading to
increased sales from Indian financial institutions and
corporates looking to raise short-term funding more cheaply than
those available from banks. 	
    Volume in the call money market was 323.20 billion rupees, 	
compared with 343.30 billion rupees on Monday, while the 	
weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.30 percent
previously.      	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 366.72 billion rupees versus
345.80 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.12
percent, lower than 8.19 percent.      	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 164.87 billion 	
rupees from 199.70 billion rupees, with the weighted average   	
rate at 8.09 percent from 8.10 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

