Cash rates inch up; cash position tightens
April 25, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Cash rates inch up; cash position tightens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call rate
 rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, as
the liquidity deficit remained high because of a continued
supply of debt sales. 	
    The central bank auctioned 140 billion rupees of T-bills on
Wednesday, and will also sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on
Friday, as part of the government's heavy borrowing plans for
the first half of the fiscal year started in April.
 	
    Liquidity remains tight, with Reserve Bank of India saying
on Wednesday repo borrowings rose to 1.18 trillion rupees from
1.1 trillion rupees on Tuesday, well above the central bank's
comfort zone.  	
    India's inter-bank call rate clawed up to close
higher at 8.40/8.45 pct, from Tuesday's close of 8.35/8.40 pct,
and has now gained 10 basis points over the past two sessions.	
    The call rate has steadily gained since hitting a low of
8.20 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's cut the repo rat
to 8.00 percent on April 17.	
    Volume in the call money market was 294.95 billion rupees, 	
compared with 340.63 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.40 percent versus 8.39 percent
previously.      	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market fell to 344.38 billion rupees versus
366.72 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.11
percent, lower than 8.12 percent.      	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 156.07 billion 	
rupees from 182.45 billion rupees, with the weighted average   	
rate at 8.15 percent from 8.12 percent.    	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Rafael Nam)

