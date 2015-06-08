FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty falls about 1 percent to lowest close this year
June 8, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Nifty closed at its lowest level this year on Monday as worries about weaker-than-average monsoon and foreign selling continued to hit blue chips such as Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS).

The Sensex fell 0.92 percent to 26,523.09, its lowest close since Oct. 20, 2014.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty fell for a sixth consecutive session, ending down 0.87 percent to 8,044.15, its lowest close since Dec. 17.

HDFC fell 2.05 percent.

Reporting by Himank Sharma and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
