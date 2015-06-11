Nifty falls 2 percent, ends at lowest in eight months

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed nearly 2 percent lower on Thursday as selling by foreign investors continued amid worries that a likely weak monsoon may delay key reforms and further cuts in borrowing costs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1.75 percent or 469.52 points to end at 26,370.98 while the broader Nifty closed 1.96 percent or 159.10 points lower at 7,965.35.

The 50-share Nifty broke its psychologically important 8,000 level during the day for the first time since May 7.

Both indexes ended at their lowest in nearly eight months.