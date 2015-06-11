FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty falls 2 percent, ends at lowest in eight months
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 11, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty falls 2 percent, ends at lowest in eight months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed nearly 2 percent lower on Thursday as selling by foreign investors continued amid worries that a likely weak monsoon may delay key reforms and further cuts in borrowing costs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1.75 percent or 469.52 points to end at 26,370.98 while the broader Nifty closed 1.96 percent or 159.10 points lower at 7,965.35.

The 50-share Nifty broke its psychologically important 8,000 level during the day for the first time since May 7.

Both indexes ended at their lowest in nearly eight months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.