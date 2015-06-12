Nifty falls for third straight week; RIL rises

People look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Nifty edged higher in a choppy session on Friday, led by gains in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), but the market witnessed a third consecutive weekly fall on continued concerns over slowing reforms and weak monsoon.

Caution also prevails ahead of retail inflation and factory output data due later in the day.

The BSE Sensex gained 0.21 percent for the day, but it fell 1.3 percent for the week.

The Nifty rose 0.22 percent. For the week it fell 1.5 percent.

Reliance Industries ended 1.6 percent higher after it gave a timeline for the launch of its long awaited 4G telecommunication services.