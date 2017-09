People look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks marked their highest close in more than three months on Wednesday, driven by value-buying in beaten-down stocks, while the adoption of a select committee report on a key national tax bill in parliament also helped.

The Nifty gained 1.22 percent, while the Sensex ended the day 1.15 percent higher; their highest close since April 16.