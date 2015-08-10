FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty marks biggest single-day loss in two weeks
#India Top News
August 10, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty marks biggest single-day loss in two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains on Monday and ended nearly half a percent lower, marking their biggest single-day loss in two weeks, after a government official fanned doubts that the goods and service tax (GST) bill was unlikely to be cleared in the current session of parliament.

A senior finance ministry official told NewsRise that the government was not hopeful of the passage of the GST bill in the ongoing monsoon session.

With only three days left for the session to end, investors were hopeful of parliament passing of the country’s most ambitious tax reform in decades.

The Sensex fell 0.48 percent and the broader Nifty fell 0.46 percent, marking their biggest single-day percentage loss since July 27.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

