Nifty marks biggest single day gain since Jan 15

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Stock markets in India rose nearly 2 percent on Friday with the Nifty recording its biggest single-day gain in seven months on hopes that the rupee would not decline as steeply as feared and the central bank might cut rates in its September meeting.

The Sensex ended 1.88 percent higher, while the Nifty gained 1.95 percent, its biggest single day percentage gain since Jan. 15.

For the week, the Sensex closed 0.59 percent lower while the Nifty lost 0.54 percent.