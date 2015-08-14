FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty marks biggest single day gain since Jan 15
#India Top News
August 14, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty marks biggest single day gain since Jan 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Stock markets in India rose nearly 2 percent on Friday with the Nifty recording its biggest single-day gain in seven months on hopes that the rupee would not decline as steeply as feared and the central bank might cut rates in its September meeting.

The Sensex ended 1.88 percent higher, while the Nifty gained 1.95 percent, its biggest single day percentage gain since Jan. 15.

For the week, the Sensex closed 0.59 percent lower while the Nifty lost 0.54 percent.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
