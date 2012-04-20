FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-India's NSE denies trading error in system
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-India's NSE denies trading error in system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with NSE denial)

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange said it did not spot errors in its trading systems on Friday, denying a market speculation that a sudden fall in Nifty futures of as much as 6.7 percent had been caused by a trading error.

Nifty futures suddenly dropped in afternoon trade, which several dealers attributed to a trading mistake sparked by somebody’s attempt to sell both Infosys futures <INFYJ2:NS> and index futures.

However, the NSE spokeswoman said all trades had happened within the permissible limits stipulated by the exchange, dousing speculation that it had been caused by an erroneous trade.

The speculation was caused by a sudden spike in volumes in both Infosys futures and index futures in the afternoon, leading traders to believe a dealer could have erroneously neglected to put in the selling price when executing a deal. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafaell Nam; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.