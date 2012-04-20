UPDATE 2-India's NSE denies trading error in system

(Updates with NSE denial)

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange said it did not spot errors in its trading systems on Friday, denying a market speculation that a sudden fall in Nifty futures of as much as 6.7 percent had been caused by a trading error.

Nifty futures suddenly dropped in afternoon trade, which several dealers attributed to a trading mistake sparked by somebody’s attempt to sell both Infosys futures <INFYJ2:NS> and index futures.

However, the NSE spokeswoman said all trades had happened within the permissible limits stipulated by the exchange, dousing speculation that it had been caused by an erroneous trade.

The speculation was caused by a sudden spike in volumes in both Infosys futures and index futures in the afternoon, leading traders to believe a dealer could have erroneously neglected to put in the selling price when executing a deal.