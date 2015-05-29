FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty rallies 1.4 pct as recent losses seen as overdone
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
May 29, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty rallies 1.4 pct as recent losses seen as overdone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Nifty rose 1.4 percent on Friday as investors saw a four-session losing streak as overdone, while gains in regional markets and expectation of a rate cut by the central bank next week also helped sentiment.

Traders said markets have broadly priced in a 25 basis point cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Tuesday on the back of easing inflation and middling economic growth.

India is due to release January-March economic growth data later in the day. Although growth is expected to be faster than China, there are nagging doubts over the government’s new method of calculating gross domestic product.

The Nifty rose 1.38 percent on Friday, but the broader index was down 0.3 percent for the week, its first weekly decline in four.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1.17 percent but fell 0.5 percent for the week.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.