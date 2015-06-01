FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends flat ahead of RBI review; Sun Pharma slumps
June 1, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends flat ahead of RBI review; Sun Pharma slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex ended broadly unchanged, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates this week lifted some rate-sensitive firms, but Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) slumped after posting disappointing earnings.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Tuesday and most analysts expect the central bank to ease rates by 25 basis points after cutting rates by the same amount in January and again in March.

Rate-sensitive firms were among the day’s gainers, with Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) ending up 1 percent.

However, Sun Pharma fell 9.2 percent to its lowest since Feb. 27 after posting January-March earnings that were well below forecasts.

The BSE Sensex ended up 0.07 percent at 27,848.99 points after earlier gaining as much as 0.5 percent.

The Nifty ended flat at 8,433.40 points.

Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
