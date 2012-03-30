FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks rally in last day of quarter; banks gain
March 30, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 6 years ago

Indian stocks rally in last day of quarter; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s Nifty index rose as much as 2 percent in the last day of the quarter, led by lenders after the central bank’s surprise bond purchase was seen helping ease the tight liquidity that had been constraining the sector.

Portfolio squaring was also helping the index, with the banking sector up almost 25 percent for the quarter as of Thursday’s close, making it one of the top performing sectors from January to March.

ICICI Bank surged 3.8 percent, helping the 50-share Nifty index gain 1.9 percent after earlier hitting a session high of 5,285.45 points.

The 30-share BSE index gained 1.8 percent. (Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

