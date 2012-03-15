MARKETS WRAP-Indian bonds, stocks hit by RBI rate pause

* Bond yields, swaps up after RBI keeps rates on hold

* Bank stocks also hit, drives indexes down

* Federal budget on Friday now key to market outlook

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian federal bond yields and swap rates advanced on Thursday, while bank stocks fell, after the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged and took a more hawkish stance than investors had anticipated.

Though analysts had largely expected the RBI to stay on hold, especially on the eve of the federal budget, markets had not ruled out a surprise cut in the repo rate from its current 8.50 percent level.

At the very least, traders had expected the central bank would lower rates in April, but even that was cast into doubt after the RBI’s warned on Thursday about inflationary pressures from oil prices, the government’s finances and the weaker rupee.

The government’s federal budget to be unveiled on Friday, and the amount of spending and borrowing announced, will now be key in setting market expectations about how soon the RBI can afford to cut interest rates to focus on slowing growth.

“The central bank wants to wait and see what the government does on the fiscal management front in the budget tomorrow,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

“The rate cut will come once the RBI becomes comfortable with the fiscal situation as well as the oil prices.”

At 2:40 p.m. (0910 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.35 percent, up 5 basis points (bps) from its level before the data was released.

Yields had dropped from the near six-week highs hit only a week ago after the RBI delivered a surprise cut in the cash reserve ratio to inject liquidity into the banking sector.

Markets this week had also began to anticipate the central bank would start lowering rates sooner rather than later after 13 months of raising them.

Some analysts now warn yields could continue to gain should the government announce big borrowing plans on Friday, especially as the expected liquidity injection from the CRR move could reduce bond purchases via open market operations.

A Reuters poll this month indicated analysts expect the government to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting in April.

“The bond market will temporarily bounce to 8.30 percent, and then get sold off. I maintain my projection of the 10-year yield to be around 8.47 percent by March-end,” said Ashish Vaidya, head of interest rates at UBS in Mumbai.

“We are likely to see huge supply of bonds, and probably without the OMOs, because liquidity deficit should start getting adequate.”

Swaps rates also advanced, with the benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 basis points to 7.56 percent, while the one-year rate rose 11 basis points to 8.15 percent.

Indian shares fell led by lenders such as ICICI Bank and real estate firm DLF, which tend to be more sensitive to interest rates.

The main 30-share BSE index dropped 1.5 percent, on its way to ending a four-session winning streak and retreating after hitting its highest close since Feb. 24 on Wednesday.

The 50-share index lost 1.6 percent, also snapping a run of gains.

The rupee also headed lower, influenced by the fall in stock prices, trading at 50.30 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday’s close of 49.91/92. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)