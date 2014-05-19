FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian rupee hits 11-month high; RBI intervention in focus
May 19, 2014

Indian rupee hits 11-month high; RBI intervention in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in 11 months against the dollar on expectations of continued robust foreign buying in domestic shares and debt after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the country’s elections.

However, traders expect dollar buying from the central bank to limit broader gains in the rupee.

At 9:04 a.m (0336 GMT), the Indian rupee was trading at 58.49/50 per dollar, after hitting 58.47, its strongest since June 18, 2013. The USD/INR pair had closed at 58.79/80 on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

