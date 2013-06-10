FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to take more measures to curb current account gap-finmin adviser
June 10, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

India to take more measures to curb current account gap-finmin adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government will continue to take measures to curb the current account deficit and does not want the rupee to be volatile, local television channels reported on Monday quoting Raghuram Rajan, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry.

New Delhi will keep taking medium-term steps to ease rupee volatility, Rajan said.

The rupee fell to a record low of 57.76 on Monday as the dollar gained on data showing China’s economy is fast losing momentum and after a report showed a reasonably healthy pace of U.S. job creation in May, renewing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might curb its asset purchases later this year. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

