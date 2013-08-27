India rupee hits record low; bond yields jump on day

MUMBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee breached the 65.56 per dollar mark on Tuesday to hit a record low, as a steep decline in the domestic share market following the approval of the food security bill in the lower house of parliament hurt sentiment.

The partially convertible rupee was at 65.62/65 per dollar at 11.39 a.m. (0609 GMT), after hitting a record low of 65.71 and sharply below its close of 64.30/31 on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 13 basis points on the day at 8.47 percent.

The benchmark share index was down 2.7 percent, while the broader NSE index was lower 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)