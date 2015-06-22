Sensex gains as monsoon raises rate cut hopes; Greece proposals help

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose more than 1.5 percent on Monday, marking their biggest daily gain in about 1-1/2 months as rate sensitive stocks advanced on hopes that improvement in monsoon may lead to an earlier-than-expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Bank Nifty rose 2.54 percent marking its biggest daily gain since May 13.

Indian stocks also extended their gaining streak for a seventh consecutive session as investors snapped up risky assets on optimism that Greece and its international creditors will strike a last-minute deal that will see Athens avert default.

The BSE Sensex gained 1.52 percent, posting its biggest daily rise since May 8, while the Nifty rose 1.56 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 11.