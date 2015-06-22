FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex gains as monsoon raises rate cut hopes; Greece proposals help
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 22, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex gains as monsoon raises rate cut hopes; Greece proposals help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose more than 1.5 percent on Monday, marking their biggest daily gain in about 1-1/2 months as rate sensitive stocks advanced on hopes that improvement in monsoon may lead to an earlier-than-expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Bank Nifty rose 2.54 percent marking its biggest daily gain since May 13.

Indian stocks also extended their gaining streak for a seventh consecutive session as investors snapped up risky assets on optimism that Greece and its international creditors will strike a last-minute deal that will see Athens avert default.

The BSE Sensex gained 1.52 percent, posting its biggest daily rise since May 8, while the Nifty rose 1.56 percent, marking its biggest daily gain since May 11.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.