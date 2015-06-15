FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex rises on positive macro data, value buying
#India Top News
June 15, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex rises on positive macro data, value buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works at a tea production factory inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose on Monday, bucking a softer trend in global markets as blue chips advanced on strong factory and stable inflation data, while value buying after three consecutive weekly declines also helped.

The factory output grew more than expected in April, reaching a two-month high, and retail inflation edged up, while wholesale prices fell at an annual rate of 2.36 percent in May, easing concern over an economy facing the worst drought since 2009.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.6 percent higher after earlier gaining as much as 1.15 percent during the day, while the Nifty rose 0.4 percent, marking their second consecutive session of gains.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
