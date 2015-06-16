Sensex rebounds on value buying

People look at a TV screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex rose on Tuesday, rebounding from intraday falls of nearly 1 percent, on value buying at lower levels while a rally in Indonesia .JKSE, which alongside Indian stocks is among the worst performers of the region this year, also helped.

Both India and Indonesia have fallen more than 12 percent since their record high earlier this year on concerns over slow reforms and protracted economic growth.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.38 percent higher, while the Nifty rose 0.42 percent, after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent each.

Also, both the indexes marked their third consecutive session of gains.