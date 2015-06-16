FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex rebounds on value buying
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
June 16, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex rebounds on value buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look at a TV screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex rose on Tuesday, rebounding from intraday falls of nearly 1 percent, on value buying at lower levels while a rally in Indonesia .JKSE, which alongside Indian stocks is among the worst performers of the region this year, also helped.

Both India and Indonesia have fallen more than 12 percent since their record high earlier this year on concerns over slow reforms and protracted economic growth.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.38 percent higher, while the Nifty rose 0.42 percent, after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent each.

Also, both the indexes marked their third consecutive session of gains.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.