Nifty rises for fourth session; defensives, RIL rally
June 17, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty rises for fourth session; defensives, RIL rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, marking their fourth straight session of gains, as investors bought defensive stocks such as Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day.

Gains were also helped by a rise in shares of India’s second-largest company by market value, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), which increased 3 percent on continued optimism about the company’s plans to start 4G phone services in December.

The Sensex and the Nifty rose 0.55 percent each, marking their highest close in a week.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
