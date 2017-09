The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex rose on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive session of gains, its longest winning streak in nearly five months, on renewed optimism over Greek debt talks, while state-run banks gained on hopes of capital infusion.

The 30-share Sensex gained 0.27 percent, marking its longest gaining streak since an eight-session rally to Jan. 27, while the 50-share Nifty finished 0.34 percent higher.