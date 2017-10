Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex marked its highest close in a month on Thursday, as mortgage lenders such as Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) rose on hopes the government’s push on housing would aid income.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 0.6 percent, marking its highest close since May 22, while the 50-share Nifty rose 0.44 percent.

Both the indexes also marked their ninth session of gains in 10.