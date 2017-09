A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose on Thursday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, backed by strong earnings of Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (REDY.NS) while continued optimism over the proposed national tax bill also helped.

The BSE Sensex ended higher 0.51 percent, while the Nifty closed up 0.56 percent.