BSE Sensex ends 409 points higher; banks lead gains

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday, led by banks on the government’s plan to inject extra capital into state-run lenders struggling with bad loans, and as worries over corporate earnings eased.

The BSE Sensex ended up 1.48 percent, while the Nifty closed 1.32 percent higher. Both indexes ended the week largely flat.

For the month, the BSE index gained 1.20 percent, while the NSE index added 1.96 percent.