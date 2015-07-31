FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSE Sensex ends 409 points higher; banks lead gains
#India Top News
July 31, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BSE Sensex ends 409 points higher; banks lead gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday, led by banks on the government’s plan to inject extra capital into state-run lenders struggling with bad loans, and as worries over corporate earnings eased.

The BSE Sensex ended up 1.48 percent, while the Nifty closed 1.32 percent higher. Both indexes ended the week largely flat.

For the month, the BSE index gained 1.20 percent, while the NSE index added 1.96 percent.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
