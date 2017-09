People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell more than one percent on Wednesday, closing at their lowest in more than two weeks, as uncertainty over the fate of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill and global volatility following devaluation of the Chinese yuan weighed on blue chips.

The BSE Sensex ended 1.27 percent lower, while the Nifty shed 1.33 percent, their lowest close since July 28.