MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty stocks closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in export-focussed companies after the rupee fell to a near two-year low in early trades, while bullish brokerage calls also helped drugmakers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS).

The Sensex ended 0.36 percent higher and the Nifty closed up 0.34 percent after two sessions of losses.