Sensex edges up; posts first weekly loss in three
#India Top News
September 24, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex edges up; posts first weekly loss in three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sensex ended slightly higher on Thursday as derivatives expiry, a long weekend and the central bank’s credit policy meeting next week deterred investors from building large positions.

The broader Nifty ended 0.29 percent higher, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.16 percent.

Both indexes posted their first weekly decline in three. The Nifty lost 1.42 percent and the Sensex shed 1.36 percent this week.

Indian markets will be closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
