Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Nifty rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to mark its highest close in nearly three months on hopes India, which imports most of its crude oil requirements, would benefit from weak oil prices on the back of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

The Nifty ended 0.82 percent higher, marking its highest close since April 17, while the Sensex rose 0.95 percent.