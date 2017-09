A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty snapped their four-day losing streak on Thursday as investors bought beaten down stocks while a news report that a government panel had questioned the controversial minimum alternate tax on foreign investors also helped.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.14 percent higher, while the Nifty gained 0.08 percent.