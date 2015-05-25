FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex ends down over 1 percent, tracking lower Asia
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
May 25, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex ends down over 1 percent, tracking lower Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell more than 1 percent on Monday, tracking weaker regional markets as fears about an earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hike weighed on sentiment, while cigarette-maker ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) slumped after disappointing earnings.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated on Friday the U.S. central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year if the world’s top economy improved as expected.

Caution also prevailed ahead of GDP growth data due on Friday. Domestic shares have been on a solid path so far this month, recovering from a volatile April amid continued hopes of an economic recovery.

The BSE Sensex fell 1.12 percent to end at 27,643.88, while the Nifty dropped 1.05 percent to close at 8,370.25. ITC fell 3.75 percent.

Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.