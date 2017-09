Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stock indexes fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, marking their steepest decline in nearly a month, mirroring steep falls in their Asian peers as China’s stock market meltdown spooked investors.

The Sensex ended 1.72 percent lower, while the Nifty ended down 1.74 percent, marking their biggest percentage fall since June 11.