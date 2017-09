The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended nearly 1 percent lower on Wednesday, recording their lowest close in over a year on global risk aversion stoked by weak manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe.

The Sensex lost 0.95 percent to close at 25,453.56 points, its lowest close since Aug. 8, 2014.

The Nifty ended 0.88 percent lower at 7,717 points, its lowest close since Aug. 11, 2014.