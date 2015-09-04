FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex closes at more than one-year low
#India Top News
September 4, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex closes at more than one-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

REUTERS - Indian stock markets fell more than 2 percent on Friday and closed at their lowest levels in over a year on weak global cues amid caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The BSE Sensex ended 2.18 percent lower at 25,201.9, its lowest close since July 14, 2014.

The broader Nifty ended 2.15 percent lower at 7,655.05, its lowest close since Aug. 11, 2014.

Both indexes posted their fourth straight weekly loss, with the Sensex losing 4.51 percent and the Nifty shedding 4.34 percent.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
