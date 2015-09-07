FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSE Sensex closes at lowest in 15 months
#India Top News
September 7, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BSE Sensex closes at lowest in 15 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - The BSE Sensex fell more than 1 percent on Monday, marking its lowest close in 15 months, as fears of a deficient monsoon and weak rupee compounded lingering worries about an economic slowdown in China.

The India Meteorological Department expects monsoon rains to be 82 percent of long-term average this year, weakening further from the previous forecast of 88 percent of the long-term average, NewsRise reported, quoting a senior weather office official.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.22 percent lower, marking its lowest close since June 4, 2014.

The broader Nifty ended down 1.26 percent, its lowest close since July 15, 2014.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
