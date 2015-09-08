Markets close nearly 2 percent higher, bank stocks surge

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended nearly 2 percent higher on Tuesday in a volatile session boosted by financial sector shares on speculation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may dilute its proposed guidelines on base rates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with representatives of corporate India on weathering the global economic turbulence also helped sentiment.

The BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty each gained 1.7 percent at close.

The Bank Nifty was up 3.55 percent.