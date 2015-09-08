FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets close nearly 2 percent higher, bank stocks surge
September 8, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Markets close nearly 2 percent higher, bank stocks surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended nearly 2 percent higher on Tuesday in a volatile session boosted by financial sector shares on speculation the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may dilute its proposed guidelines on base rates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with representatives of corporate India on weathering the global economic turbulence also helped sentiment.

The BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty each gained 1.7 percent at close.

The Bank Nifty was up 3.55 percent.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

