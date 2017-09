A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended over 1 percent lower on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session as wary investors shied away from risky bets on fears that a rate cut in China was not enough to stabilise its slowing economy or halt a collapse in stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.22 percent lower, while the broader Nifty lost 1.13 percent.

Banking stocks took a beating, with the Bank Nifty falling 1.6 percent.