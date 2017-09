A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets gained 2 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage gain in seven-and-a-half months, as upbeat global equity markets sparked a wave of bargain-hunting ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 2.01 percent, while the broader Nifty closed higher 2.02 percent, their biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan. 15.