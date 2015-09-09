Markets end more than 1.5 percent higher on global shares, reforms

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets extended gains from the previous session, ending up more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday, propped by buoyant global markets.

Stocks also got a lift from a meeting of the cabinet where the government approved several reforms, including allowing telecom companies to trade spectrum.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.59 percent higher while the broader Nifty gained 1.7 percent, marking their highest close since Sept. 3.