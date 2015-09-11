FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Markets end flat, but post first weekly gain in five
September 11, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Markets end flat, but post first weekly gain in five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets closed nearly flat on Friday, with capital goods shares such as Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) ending lower ahead of July industrial output data due later in the day.

India’s economy grew a historically modest 7 percent last quarter but industrial output has generally been strong. It is expected to have increased 3.5 percent in July from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.05 percent lower on Friday while the Nifty gained 0.02 percent.

For the week, the BSE Sensex has gained 1.62 percent, while the Nifty gained 1.75 percent, recording their first weekly gain in five weeks.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
