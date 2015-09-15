Sensex ends lower on China, U.S. rate hike worries

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - The BSE Sensex and Nifty eased on Tuesday as weak Chinese markets amplified risk aversion ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting on interest rates this week.

Indian stocks offset initial slight gains from data showing consumer inflation easing to the lowest on record.

The Sensex closed 0.58 percent lower after earlier gaining as much as 0.2 percent.

The broader Nifty ended down 0.55 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.1 percent.