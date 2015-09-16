FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex closes at highest level in over two weeks
#India Top News
September 16, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex closes at highest level in over two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday, recording its highest close in over two weeks, propped by upbeat Asian markets even as the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for the first time in almost decade loomed.

The Sensex closed at 25,963.97 points, while the Nifty rose 0.89 percent to close at 7,899.15 points.

Both indexes marked their highest close since Aug. 31.

Indian markets will remain shut on Thursday for a local holiday.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
