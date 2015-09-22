FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex falls 2 percent amid selloff in Europe
September 22, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex falls 2 percent amid selloff in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, tracking a steep fall in European equities and as sentiment turned cautious ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts later this week.

Both the BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty lost 2.07 percent each. The indexes gained as much as 0.56 percent each earlier in the session.

U.S. index futures were also trading lower, signalling a weak start for Wall Street.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
