Sensex slips in late selloff; RBI policy eyed

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended nearly 1 percent lower on Monday in a late selloff sparked by wobbly European markets and caution a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meet.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.95 percent lower while the Nifty fell 0.93 percent, slipping below the key 7,800 mark. Both indices were trading only marginally lower earlier in the session but marked their lowest close since Sept. 11.

Investors were also spooked by Europe, where stocks fell on fresh fears over miner Glencore’s ability to withstand a metals price slump and an end to deal talks between Vodafone and Liberty Global.