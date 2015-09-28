FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex slips in late selloff; RBI policy eyed
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
September 28, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex slips in late selloff; RBI policy eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended nearly 1 percent lower on Monday in a late selloff sparked by wobbly European markets and caution a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meet.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.95 percent lower while the Nifty fell 0.93 percent, slipping below the key 7,800 mark. Both indices were trading only marginally lower earlier in the session but marked their lowest close since Sept. 11.

Investors were also spooked by Europe, where stocks fell on fresh fears over miner Glencore’s ability to withstand a metals price slump and an end to deal talks between Vodafone and Liberty Global.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.