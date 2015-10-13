FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex edges lower; IT firms extend losses
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 13, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex edges lower; IT firms extend losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, posting a second consecutive losing session as software stocks remained under pressure a day after Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) trimmed its U.S. dollar revenue growth guidance.

Infosys fell 2.09 percent, adding to its 3.8 percent loss on Monday. But Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS), which is expected to report earnings later in the day, gained 0.23 percent after earlier falling to as much as 1 percent.

The broader Nifty lost 0.15 percent to end at 8,131.70. The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.21 percent to end at 26,846.53.

Both indexes had hit their highest intraday level since Aug. 21 on Monday before sliding for two consecutive sessions.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.