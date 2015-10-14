FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty falls for third day on earnings worries
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 14, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Nifty falls for third day on earnings worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets edged lower on Wednesday, posting their third consecutive loss, after blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) declined following disappointment over their quarterly earnings.

Although TCS, India’s largest software services exporter, met market expectations on Tuesday with a 14.5 pct rise in quarterly net profit, some analysts had hoped for better earnings and said the outlook for the sector could get tougher.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest consumer goods company, on Wednesday reported a 2.6 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing analysts’ expectations.

TCS shares slumped 4.4 percent, while Hindustan Unilever declined 1.9 percent.

The broader Nifty fell 0.29 percent to 8,107.90, extending its weekly loss to 1 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.25 percent to 26,779.66, down 1.1 percent for the week.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.