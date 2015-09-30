FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex jumps 1.5 percent, posts biggest single-day gain in 3 weeks
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
#India Top News
September 30, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Sensex jumps 1.5 percent, posts biggest single-day gain in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain in three weeks, as upbeat global markets and a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank on Tuesday continued to boost sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.46 percent higher, while the broader Nifty gained 1.35 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept. 9.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
