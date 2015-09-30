Sensex jumps 1.5 percent, posts biggest single-day gain in 3 weeks

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain in three weeks, as upbeat global markets and a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank on Tuesday continued to boost sentiment.
The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.46 percent higher, while the broader Nifty gained 1.35 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept. 9.
