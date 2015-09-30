Sensex jumps 1.5 percent, posts biggest single-day gain in 3 weeks

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, marking their biggest single-day percentage gain in three weeks, as upbeat global markets and a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank on Tuesday continued to boost sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.46 percent higher, while the broader Nifty gained 1.35 percent, recording their biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept. 9.