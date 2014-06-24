FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares surge on falling crude; Reliance gains
June 24, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares surge on falling crude; Reliance gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries rose on continued hopes of reforms while a fall in crude oil prices also helped.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.35 percent higher, while the broader NSE index ended up 1.16 percent.

Shares in Reliance Industries provisionally gained 2.23 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gained 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

