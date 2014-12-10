FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares recover from one month lows; lenders gain
December 10, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares recover from one month lows; lenders gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from one-month lows and snapping a three-day losing streak, as recent underperformers such as State Bank of India gained on value-buying while a firmer trend across the region also helped.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.12 percent to 27,831.10, while the broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,355.65.

State Bank of India shares provisionally gained 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

