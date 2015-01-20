Indian shares surge to record high; blue-chips gain

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent to a record high on Tuesday, gaining for a fourth straight session, as blue chip stocks gained on hopes about the domestic economy, while strong cues from across the region also helped.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.85 percent to 28,784,67. Earlier in the day, it gained as much as 2 percent to hit a record high of 2,8829.29.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.69 percent at 8,695.60, after earlier rising 1.83 percent to a life high of 8,707.90.

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)